Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped in Council Bluffs Friday afternoon to promote a bill she says would provide funding for mental health, water quality, conservation and outdoor recreation, while reducing income taxes.
“It will improve our quality of life. And I think it goes a long way in working to recruit and retain the next generation of Iowans,” Reynolds told a crowd of about 70 people at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during her Invest in Iowa town hall meeting.
The Invest in Iowa Act would add a penny to the state sales tax, increasing state revenue by about $540 million annually, according to the governor’s office. The revenue would be used to provide tax relief to Iowans, fund Iowa’s Regional Mental Health System and fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.
Approved by voters through a state constitutional amendment in 2010, the fund is set up to put money toward water quality, soil protection, wildlife habitat enhancement and protection and increase outdoor recreation opportunities. The trust has sat unfunded since its inception.
The Reynolds bill would put 3/8 of the proposed 1-cent tax toward the trust, bringing in $172 million in sustainable funding annually. Of that total, $100 million will be committed to water quality efforts, according to Reynolds, with $55 million for conservation and recreation, along with $15 million toward local projects.
Additionally, the bill would extend the Resource Enhancement and Protection program — set to expire in 2021 — by 30 years. The program’s funds go toward conservation education, historical resources, state land management, city parks, county conservation and soil and water enhancement, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The bill also proposes changes to Iowa Code Chapter 461 to acknowledge a nutrient reduction strategy as the key component of the state’s water quality efforts. Environmental groups have questioned that reliance on and the efficacy of the strategy. During the question and answer portion of Friday’s event, a woman asked Reynolds if the state is considering other strategies for reducing pollution in streams, rivers and lakes.
Reynolds said the state is working with stakeholders to determine a process for holding the strategy accountable, making sure it is working. She noted that the state currently has 104,000 acres in wetlands, with 30 more wetlands projects in the works. Additionally, farmers have increased cover crop usage from 15,000 acres in 2015 to almost 1 million acres in 2018. All help reduce the nitrogen runoff.
Reynolds said the bill would repeal the water excise tax, which imposes a 6% tax on the sale of water service.
With some reservations, a number of environmental groups have come out in support of the bill. In an oped submitted to the Nonpareil, the heads of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Nature Conservancy in Iowa, Iowa’s County Conservation System and Iowa Ducks Unlimited voiced their support for the legislation.
“When we made that (constitutional amendment) vote, we couldn’t have imagined that we would be here 10 years later, still waiting for the Trust Fund to be funded. We have the opportunity to fund it now,” the group said. “If the Trust Fund had been funded 10 years ago, we would be more than $1 billion dollars ahead of where we are now in funding conservation and outdoor recreation. We can’t afford to wait another 10 years.”
Pottawattamie County Conservation Executive Director Mark Shoemaker said that funding is, “going to benefit every county.”
“It’s a historic piece of legislation,” Shoemaker said.
On mental health, the bill would invest more than $80 million in state appropriations toward the state mental health system. The state investment would be paired with a reduction in the mental health levy cap to reduce property tax burdens, according to Reynolds. The current cap counties can levy for mental health is $47.28 per 1,000 of taxable valuation, which the bill would reduce to $12.50, with the state covering the difference from the general fund.
“To date, to fund the mental health system property taxpayers have provided most of that support,” Reynolds said, noting a majority of states use the general fund to pay for mental health. “We’re trying to move that from property taxpayers to the state fund, where it should be.”
The bill would see spending of $120 million in 2021 on mental health, with that $80 million from the state added to $40 million generated through property tax. That would increase to $135 million by 2023, according to the governor’s office’s projections.
Asked by a pair of attendees about making sure that level of spending is maintained as the state looks to shift funding from property taxes to the general fund, Reynolds said most counties aren’t at the $47.28 cap.
“As we bring on more core services, that’s how those will be funded,” Reynolds said of the general fund. “There is an acknowledgement that this is critical for the health and well-being of Iowans.”
The tax relief component of the bill will offset the 1-cent increase in sales tax with reductions in income tax rates.
The bill would see an average 10% across the board cut in 2021, with the majority of low-income Iowans seeing a 20% cut, Reynolds said. The bill would work toward collapsing the state’s number of tax brackets from nine currently to eight in 2021 to four in 2023. In one of the examples provided by the governor’s office, a single adult making around $28,705 would see an 11.1% decrease in income taxes — a decrease of $101 — with an increase in annual sales tax of $50.
The bill would also increase the number of products exempted from the state sales tax to assist with the increase in costs on low-income residents, Reynolds said. Asked about the possible burden on people on Social Security and Social Security Disability, Reynolds discussed those exemptions, including on prescription drugs, daycare services, diapers and feminine products.
“We’re continuing to look at the impact it’ll have on all Iowans,” she said about the bill and possible exemptions.
An Iowa Senate subcommittee took public comments on the bill earlier this week. Because it’s a spending bill, it doesn’t have to go through the funnel system — where bills have to pass through subcommittees and committees by a certain date — and is still alive to be taken to debate on the full Legislature floor during the current session.
