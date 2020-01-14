Pheasants Forever’s River City Hunting, Fishing, Boating & RV Expo starts Friday.
The annual event at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, in Council Bluffs will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to vendors, speakers and topics include:
FRIDAY
5 p.m.: Fly Fishing Camp What to Expect and How to Pack to Make Your Trip Great with Courtney Lamb
6 p.m.: Mushroom Adventures with Tersh Kepler
7 p.m.: Surviving in the Wilderness with Joe Brandl
SATURDAY
9 a.m.: Nebraska Walleye Fishing with Ben Garver
10 a.m.: Tips and Tricks for Youth and Adult Hunters with Drew Larsen
11 a.m.: Fishing in South Dakota and Iowa with “Hutch” Hutcheson
Noon: Take Your Kids Kayal Fishing with Marty Hughes
1 p.m.: Surviving in the Wilderness with Joe Brandl
2 p.m.: Kill It and Grill It with Courtney Lamb
3 p.m.: Fill Your Bag with Morels with Tersh Kepler
4 p.m.: Pollinator Habitat with Drew Larsen
5 p.m.: Surviving in the Wilderness with Joe Brandl
SUNDAY
10 a.m.: Walleye Fishing Secrets with Ben Garver
11 a.m.: Fishing Camp Tips with Courtney Lamb
Noon: Hunting and Fishing in South Dakota and Iowa with “Hutch” Hutcheson
1 p.m.: Secret to Mushroom Hunting with Tersh Kelper
2 p.m.: Kayak Fishing 101 with Marty Hughes
3 p.m.: Tips and Tricks for Youth and Adult Hunters
All seminars will be held in Meeting Room A.
Admission is $10 for adults; $3 for children 15 and younger; and children ages 3 and younger are free.
Parking is also free.
For more information about the speakers and event, check out the River City Hunting, Fishing, Boating & RV Expo special section in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Nonpareil.
