A recreational vehicle sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage Wednesday morning when a runaway truck from a neighboring gas station crashed through a fence and hit the RV parked behind a residence.
The Chevy pickup had been stolen, and owner Shannon McAllister just got it back Tuesday, according to Officer Chris Hite. When she got it, she found it had damage to the steering column and gearshift.
At about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the pickup was parked at CB Quick Stop at 3500 Ave. A, and McAllister’s father, Michael Blair, had the engine running and was underneath trying to get the vehicle to shift into drive. Although he had blocks in front of the tires, the truck slipped into gear, jumped the blocks and rolled through the fence and into the RV, Hite said.
The impact pushed the back of the RV over, causing it to twist, damaging a slide-out and pulling out wires, the owners said. Hite estimated the interior and wiring damage at $10,000 and the damage to the fence at about $1,000. Damage to the pickup was “very minimal,” he said -- maybe $500.
Blair suffered minor cuts and refused medical treatment.
No citations were issued.
