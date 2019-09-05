runaway truck

An RV was damaged Wednesday morning when a Chevy pickup at CB Quick Stop, 3500 Ave. A, slipped into gear and crashed through the fence. No one was seriously hurt.

 Staff photo/Tim Johnson

A recreational vehicle sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage Wednesday morning when a runaway truck from a neighboring gas station crashed through a fence and hit the RV parked behind a residence.

The Chevy pickup had been stolen, and owner Shannon McAllister just got it back Tuesday, according to Officer Chris Hite. When she got it, she found it had damage to the steering column and gearshift.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the pickup was parked at CB Quick Stop at 3500 Ave. A, and McAllister’s father, Michael Blair, had the engine running and was underneath trying to get the vehicle to shift into drive. Although he had blocks in front of the tires, the truck slipped into gear, jumped the blocks and rolled through the fence and into the RV, Hite said.

The impact pushed the back of the RV over, causing it to twist, damaging a slide-out and pulling out wires, the owners said. Hite estimated the interior and wiring damage at $10,000 and the damage to the fence at about $1,000. Damage to the pickup was “very minimal,” he said — maybe $500.

Blair suffered minor cuts and refused medical treatment.

No citations were issued.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.