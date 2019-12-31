When is it OK to hold an air show indoors?
When it’s January and the aircraft are radio-controlled models.
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will hold its annual Indoor Air Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at its facility at 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska, according to a press release from the museum.
The event will feature 75 radio-controlled model aircraft, their pilots and more than 20 displays in the museum’s climate-controlled Durham Restoration Hangar, the press release stated. Seating will be available in the Observation Gallery and Hangar B so visitors can watch the show.
The two airplanes currently in the Durham Restoration Hangar will be moved to provide more space for the show, said John Lefler Jr., marketing manager.
R-C flying clubs from Lincoln (Nebraska), Omaha and the surrounding area will participate, he said.
“Our club participates in approximately six other indoor flying events each year,” said Norris Hoover, a member of the Omahawks RC Flying Board of Directors. “This show is the largest event we fly at all year.”
Flying machines will include RC airplanes, quadcopters and others, Lefler said. Pilots will guide the aircraft through loops, flips and rolls in the hangar, which has a 60-foot ceiling.
Two simulators will be available for visitors to use, Lefler said. Pilots will instruct them and talk about model aircraft safety.
“The simulators are going to give visitors an opportunity to see what it feels like to fly one,” he said.
Said Hoover, “We will raffle a model airplane kit each hour during the show and offer a grand prize for our simulator contest.”
The museum houses an extensive collection of military aircraft and space artifacts in its 300,000-square-foot facility. Originally located at Offutt Air Force Base, it moved to its current location in 1998. The museum offers science, technology, engineering and mathematics education opportunities for students, teachers, families and adult learners. Traveling exhibits and a variety of special events provide additional unique experiences for the museum’s members and guests.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free for members. For non-members, admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and younger. For more information, visit sacmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.