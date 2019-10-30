The Salvation Army is collaborating with Walmart on a nationwide toy drive on Nov. 9. It will be held at Walmart stores around America — including the two Council Bluffs locations and nine others across the river.
The drive will go from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and is dedicated to helping children in need, according to a release from the Salvation Army’s Western Division, which includes Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. As part of this event, Walmart is also giving The Salvation Army the opportunity to “ring the bells” at its iconic red kettles. Volunteers will be both collecting toys and ringing bells at kettles at participating locations on that day. Volunteers who sign up may end up doing one or the other.
The Salvation Army is needed at each of the following stores:
• 3201 Manawa Center Drive in Council Bluffs
• 1800 N. 16th St. in Council Bluffs
• 10504 S. 15th St. in Bellevue, Nebraska
• 11350 Wickersham Blvd. in Gretna, Nebraska
• 16960 W. Maple Road in Omaha
• 12850 L St. in Omaha
• 6304 N. 99th St. in Omaha
• 5018 Ames Ave. in Omaha
• 18201 Wright St. in Omaha
• 1606 S. 72nd St. in Omaha
• 8525 S. 71st Plaza in Papillion, Nebraska
People interested in volunteering for the Toy Drive can sign up by going to salarmyvolunteers.com.
Toys collected during the drive will be distributed at the Salvation Army’s Toyland events in December at the Council Bluffs and Omaha-area corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.