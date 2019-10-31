The Salvation Army’s Council Bluffs Corps is kicking off the holiday season with two upcoming celebrations.
First is an event set for Friday at the Council Bluffs Corps location in the Lakin Human Services Campus, 715 N. 16th St. The event begins at 4:30 p.m., with a “Souper Supper.” It will offer a variety of soups and chili, plus dessert, rolls, and more for $5 per person.
Immediately following the soup supper, a southern Gospel concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The second event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, as the Corps light up the annual Christmas tree at American National Bank’s 16th and Broadway location. The Corps’ canteen will be on site to serve refreshments.
