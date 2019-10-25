The Southwest Iowa’s Association of Realtors presented a check of $7,071.78 from the annual Golf Bash held in June earlier this year to The Salvation Army at the 715 N. 16th St. location.
This year, the group chose proceeds to support those affected by flooding, which was how the Salvation Army was chosen.
“We know they (the Salvation Army) reaches out and touches everyone. I would say that we had a $1,000 sponsorship when Meggan Jensen stepped forward with American National Bank,” Paula Danker, former president of the Southwest Iowa’s Association of Realtors board of directors.
Danker said this spearheaded the event and kicked everything off. Thirty-six teams participated at the golf outing.
“These are funds that are needed,” said John Dresher, current president of the Southwest Iowa’s Association of Realtors board of directors.
Dresher said the real estate group represents southwest Iowa and that is why they wanted to support flood victims and those communities.
“They will continue to go toward people in Fremont, Mills, Pottawattamie, Harrison County that have current flood needs and ongoing flood needs,” said Donna Miller, major, corps officer and pastor for The Salvation Army, of the funds.
The Salvation Army is aiding with current flood needs and as flood needs continue to arise.
“Every time rains come, everyone is dealing with more water, and the phones keep ringing. Whether it’s clean up kits or it’s needing something for one of their kids, we continue to get calls,” Miller said.
