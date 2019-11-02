Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will visit Council Bluffs Friday with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who endorsed Sanders mid-October, according to The Associated Press.
The rally will be held at Iowa Western Community College’s Reiver Arena, 2700 College Road. The event is free and open to the public.
Doors open at 4 p.m, and the rally starts at 6.
To RSVP, visit bit.ly/32anBlR.
