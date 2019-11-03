20190308_new_berniesanders_4

Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the stage during a campaign stop at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will visit Council Bluffs Friday with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who endorsed Sanders mid-October, according to The Associated Press.

The rally will be held at Iowa Western Community College’s Reiver Arena, 2700 College Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 4 p.m, and the rally starts at 6.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/32anBlR.

