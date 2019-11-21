Santa Claus will have breakfast with Council Bluffs children on Dec. 7 to raise money for a group that grants wishes for children.
Make-A-Wish of Iowa will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive.
The event continues a strong partnership with the local restaurant, which will offer a breakfast buffet, according to Nancy Mowery, a Make-A-Wish volunteer.
“Every penny that is spent that day goes to Make-A-Wish,” she said. “Quaker Steak is donating food and services.”
Of course, Santa will want to talk to all of the children. Parents can take pictures of their children with the jolly old elf or buy photos from Chris Ollie of Oyate Photography, who will be there to capture the moments. Professional portraits will be available for $5, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.
“Santa will have a bag of goodies for each child,” Mowery said.
There will also be face painting, crafts and prize drawings.
Tickets are free for children age 2 and younger and $5 for everyone else and will be available at the door.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Dec. 8.
