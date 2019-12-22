The Iowa caucuses are going worldwide.
The Iowa Democratic Party announced 99 satellite caucus locations for Iowa voters to participate in the Feb. 3 voting. The sites will offer extended hours at a venue other than a caucus-goers’ assigned precinct location, according to a release from the party.
Some are open to voters who can’t make their regular precinct caucus, while others are specifically for employees and others at sites, such as nursing homes.
“I think it’s great. It gives more people an opportunity to participate,” Pottawattamie County Democratic Party Chair Scott Punteney said. “Anything that brings more people in, participating in the process, the better we are.”
Locally, Westmont Care Center in Logan will host a satellite caucus. The Harrison County city is about 30 miles northeast of Council Bluffs. The center confirmed its caucus is for residents and employees only.
The party listed the Rose of Council Bluffs assisted living center as a caucus site, but Robin Dyer with Rose said the center had not made the decision to be a site. Mandy McClure with the Iowa Democratic Party said they’re working to figure out the discrepancy. Sites were chosen based on applications.
The satellite caucus review committee approved 81% of the 136 completed applications to be a host site. That includes 71 in-state, 25 out-of-state, 11 combinations with other locations and 3 international locations.
Internationally, there will be satellite sites in Paris, France, Glasgow, Scotland and Tbilisi in the Republic of Georgia.
Stateside, in addition to Iowa, Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minneota, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. will host caucuses.
Iowa Democrats will have the option to caucus at locations like accessibility and assisted living centers, language and community gathering places, work centers, and union halls, the party said.
“Notably, there are 19 working-related sites, 21 student sites on college campuses, 38 sites that accommodate accessibility needs including aging service centers, 12 sites that are accommodating language and culture needs, and nine sites for those Iowans who spend their winters in other parts of the country,” the party said.
“From Paris to Palm Springs, Iowa Democrats will be caucusing on February 3, 2020. Our goal has remained steadfast throughout this process — to make these caucuses the most accessible in our party’s history, and the satellite caucuses do just that,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price. “I’m glad that so many Iowans are able to take advantage of this expanded opportunity to have their voices heard on caucus night, whether in their precinct caucuses or through one of these sites. With the work being done by so many activists, volunteers and leaders — not only here in Iowa, but across the country and around the globe — we are as confident as ever that these will be the most successful caucuses Iowans have ever seen.”
Satellite caucus goers who attend an out-of-state satellite site — or an in-state satellite site that takes place before 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 — must be a registered Democrat and complete the online satellite caucus pre-registration for their satellite caucus by Jan. 17.
Satellite caucus goers do not need to pre-register to attend satellite caucuses that are in-state, open to the public and start after 6 p.m. The exception would be locations that are private for those residents or workers.
Iowans who attend an in-state satellite caucus that begins at 7 p.m. are able to change their registration at the satellite caucus site.
Satellite caucus sites will make the process more accessible for Iowans who have traditionally been unable to attend their in-person precinct caucus, the party said.
Like precinct caucuses, each satellite location will have a trained captain who is charged with overseeing the room, managing volunteers and reporting the results on caucus night, the party said. The number of delegate equivalents from each satellite site is based on the total number of attendees at that site on caucus night.
Each congressional district will have one additional satellite caucus county, where the results from each satellite caucus within that congressional district will be reported, weighted by the number of participants in the satellite caucuses, the party continued. For out-of-state satellite caucuses, the results will be reported through one additional “at large” satellite caucus county that will be added at the state convention, weighted by the number of participants in those caucuses.
The Iowa Democratic Party has secured 1,668 of the needed 1,678 precinct caucus locations, and more than 1,700 Iowans have completed or are in the training pipeline to be caucus leaders.
For more information or to get involved, go to iowademocrats.org/2020-caucuses.
