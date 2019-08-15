Looking for a family friendly event that also promotes child safety?
The Lane Carnival Fundraiser 2019 will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St.
This event is held annually in memory of Lane Thomas, who died of sudden unexplained infant death syndrome at the age of 5 months on Aug. 17, 2011.
“I love seeing the community come together every year, and ... to see everyone come out and help, offer to help or come and enjoy the day,” Lane’s mother Alesha Thomas said.
Proceeds go toward the Lay Me Down for Lane Foundation, which promotes child safety awareness. The campaign has list of tips for child care that make an acronym of Lane’s name:
• Lay me on my back
• Always on a flat surface
• Never with pillows or blankets
• Every time by everybody
The foundation hands out car seats and diaper bag tags, magnets and other items that feature the L.A.N.E. acronym, along with other important information and phone numbers for child safety.
Saturday’s activities include: face paint, balloon animals, a bounce house, DJ, splash pad, henna tattoos and carnival games like putt putt golf, a high striker, duck pond and more.
Attendees are requested to wear socks in the jump house and bring a swimsuit for the splash pad.
The Council Bluffs Police Department will have an officer and police cruiser available during the event with the possibility of other officers attending as well. A firetruck will also be in attendance with three firemen.
Jonesy’s Taco House and Kona Ice will serve food and beverages at the event donating a percentage of the proceeds. Hy Vee donated hot dogs and water for the event.
In Motion Gymnastics also provided donations.
“I don’t do this to make a profit, it’s more to honor him and remember Lane — bring awareness to other families,” Alesha said.
A bubble release dedication is scheduled for noon.
Previous years had featured a balloon release, but bubbles were chosen due to a helium shortage and because bubbles are more eco-friendly, Alesha said.
