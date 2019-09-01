Music filled the air. Food trucks lined the streets, early birds staked out their spots with blankets and chairs near the sound stage and kids played games and had their faces painted. The Bayliss Park Block Party was a hit, as people of all ages flooded the city square on Saturday.
The free event was hosted by the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department.
Samantha and Sarah Stevens, 9-year-old twin sisters from Omaha, were brought to the event by their aunt. They lit up with smiles when they saw Elsa and Anna from the popular Disney film “Frozen”. The two characters were joined by Thor, Wonder Woman and others dressed the part of silver screen heroes and heroines.
Colton Birdsall was dressed as Thor — hammer and all. He and Fauna Patterson, who masqueraded as Wonder Woman, said they often appear at community events in costume simply to brighten the day of the children that recognize them.
“We enjoy coming out and seeing all the kids smile and making them laugh and just have a good time,” Birdsall said.
“It’s always amazing to see the kids’ faces, we really love doing this for them,” Patterson added.
Kids romped through the splash pad as adults commiserated around the flowing fountain in the center of the park. There was no shortage of laughter and cheer at the family-oriented event. Mother and daughter duo Donna Baxley and Nadine Jensen waited in the shade for the live music to begin.
“I like to support the community events,” Baxley said. “People are relaxing and having fun. I think it’s a great turnout.”
Speaking for Jensen, Baxley said that her mother “is 93, and can’t wait for the music to start.”
Laurie Berkner, who “People” magazine described as “the queen of kids’ music”, opened the live music portion of the party, with local band High Heel following, belting out well-known hits for the crowd to sing and dance along to.
Kids were treated to a screening of the movie “Incredibles 2” when the sun went down.
