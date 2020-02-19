Healthy streams are vital to western Iowa’s economy and quality of life.
The Izaak Walton League is partnering with Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development and Pottawattamie Conservation to host a Save Our Streams training April 25. The training will take place at Olsen Lodge at Botna Bend Park in Hancock from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Few of the western Iowa streams that flow into its rivers, lakes, and drinking water reservoirs are monitored for water quality. Of the few that are monitored, many do not meet minimum health standards for fishing, swimming, or drinking water.
In this program, attendees are trained to become volunteer stream monitors and learn how to test water quality in local streams.
Staff of the League’s national office will train up to 25 volunteers on water quality, scientific protocols and hands-on monitoring at the event. Certified volunteers will then be able to monitor stream sites among the land. The results are collected to help document the state’s programs in improving water quality through the Clean Water Hub, a national water quality database.
The event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Anyone interested in the program can learn more and register online at goldenhillsrcd.org/saveourstreams.
