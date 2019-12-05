Nineteen Council Bluffs robotics teams will compete in the JR Jacket Robotics Elementary and Middle School VEX IQ tournaments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School.
The event is sponsored by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation.
“It is the first tournament (of the year) for the majority of the teams,” said Christy Arthur, who helps coach many of the teams.
Five returning teams will be joined by a bevy of new ones — one Jr. Jacket team, five from Kirn Middle School, two from Wilson Middle School and two each from Edison, Carter Lake and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, Arthur said.
“I am so excited to be spreading this opportunity to other students,” she said.
Jr. Jacket Robotics teams 2501W, 2501X, 2501Y and 2501Z — middle school teams that were started with private funds — are veterans. They have competed in this contest for several years, and some teams — last year, X and Z — have been to world competition. The 2501V team is new this year, Arthur said. These are coached by Arthur, Matt Koletzke and Sara Large.
Franklin Elementary has had a robotics team, the Vex Flying Techs, for several years that is currently coached by Jill Kocina and Marti Rose and will compete in the event, she said.
The other new teams are funded with money from the school district’s 21st Century grant, which also funds other after-school activities, Arthur said. Additional support has been provided by the AIM Institute and private donors.
The Kirn teams — 51503A, 51503B, 51503C, 51503K and 51503S — are coached by Arthur and community volunteers Ryan Higgins, Andrea and Larry Britton, Misty Kuiper, Erica Wilkins, Tiffanie Keller and Lindsay Doane-Large.
Wilson’s teams are 41321A and B; Edison’s are 2218E and T; Carter Lake’s teams are 2783C and K; and Roosevelt’s teams are 51717R and V.
Teams will compete in the VIQC Squared Away Challenge. Competition will include segments on programming and on driving the robots. Drivers will operate robots by remote control to make them place 3-inch balls inside or on top of 7-inch cubes, according to the VEX IQ website. They will need to position the balls so they do not touch the game field. They can also score points by moving the cubes to certain zones or onto platforms.
This competition isn’t an opportunity to qualify for worlds, Arthur said. That requires a strong finish at state competition, which will be held in February in Council Bluffs.
However, it is a chance to qualify for the CREATE U.S. Open Robotics Championship, which is also an international competition, she said.
The U.S. Open is held during the first week of April at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. Last year, the event — which includes competition at the elementary, middle school and high school levels — attracted more than 300 teams, including some from China, Canada and more than 30 U.S. states.
