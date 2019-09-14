“Fun,” “positive,” “compassionate,” “helpful” and “nice” are a few of the ways past co-workers described Marilyn Schroeder, who died Monday at the age of 87.
Schroeder volunteered for the Loess Hills Chapter of the American Red Cross for about 30 years and worked for the chapter for more than 20. She held practically every position on the staff, then-Executive Director Deborah O’Donnell Neary said when Schroeder was honored with the chapter’s Belle Bebensee Award in 2006.
Schroeder first volunteered for the organization by fielding phone calls during the flood of 1952, according to a Nonpareil article published after the awards ceremony.
She volunteered at many area blood drives and remembered collecting blood at the Treynor American Legion from military personnel from the missile base along Highway 92 now occupied by Green Hills Area Education Agency. She also went door-to-door collecting donations for the Red Cross back when it had an annual Community Rural Fund Drive.
An experience during the winter of 1961-62 may have foreshadowed her career with the agency. That’s when she opened her house to 70 overnight guests during a blizzard.
Schroeder joined the staff in 1983 as director of volunteers and youth. She later served as director of health and safety, director of emergency services and interim executive director. She retired in 1999 but returned in 2001 after her husband died to manage the chapter’s community assistance program.
She played a major role in organizing the Mid-Central Training Conference for nine years. She served on the former Volunteer Action Center Board and the Iowa Disaster Advisory Council and became a national instructor for military casework. In 1998, Schroeder received the American Red Cross’s Tiffany Award and the Volunteer Council Bluffs’ Evelyn Ahrens Award. In 1999, she received the Human Service Advisory Council’s Arlene Steege award.
Nancy Schulze, who worked with Schroeder as executive director of the Loess Hills Chapter for 12 years, spoke of her in glowing terms.
“She was willing to do anything and everything to make it all happen,” Schulze said. “She really believed in the mission of the Red Cross and really liked helping people. She also really loved working with the volunteers.
“As we hired younger people, besides being a helpful co-worker, she really liked to mentor young workers and had kind of a motherly (attitude),” Schulze continued. “She really wanted to see people grow and succeed.”
When Schroeder was director of community assistance, she sometimes encountered angry clients who didn’t want to go through the application process, Neary said. She was thick-skinned enough to take the abuse but still compassionate enough to want to help them.
“She was the heart and soul of the Red Cross for so long,” Neary said.
“She was just a fun person,” Schulze said. “She was always uplifting, always positive, a problem-solver — always helpful. She was great to work with — and after I left, we still remained the closest of friends.
“I’m going to miss her,” she said. “She was a very nice person and one of a kind.”
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor.
