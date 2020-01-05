Supervisor Justin Schultz of Council Bluffs was tapped by fellow supervisors Thursday morning to serve as chairman of the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors during the coming year.
Supervisor Tim Wichman, who chaired the board in 2019, was elected to serve as chairman pro tem for the coming year.
In other actions Thursday morning, the board voted 5-0 to name Matt Wyant, the county’s director of planning and development, as authorized representative and the Pottawattamie County Planning and Development office as lead agency for the Pottawattamie County Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The hazard mitigation program is being developed to coordinate a possible buyout of flood-damaged properties in Pottawattamie County. Forty-four county property owners have expressed interest in such a program should it move forward.
The board also approved a series of resolutions authorizing County Engineer John Rasmussen to close secondary roads for construction and/or maintenance, to certify completion papers and make final acceptance of contract work on the farm-to-market and federal aid systems in the county and authorize issuance and sign special permits for the movement of vehicles of excessive size and weight on the county’s secondary roads.
