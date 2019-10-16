On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the Council Bluffs Public Library will screen the documentary “Alice’s Ordinary People.” The event will be hosted by Sean Donaldson of the African American Museum of Iowa.
Alice Lucille Tregay is someone you may have never heard of. She was born in Evanston, Illinois, in 1929. After marrying and moving to Chicago, her concern for the welfare of those in her community galvanized her to protest school overcrowding and segregation in predominantly African American neighborhoods.
In 1966, she and her husband marched with Martin Luther King Jr. to end housing segregation and the educational inequities of the “Willis Wagons,” low-quality portable classrooms used in schools serving the African American community. Later, she and her “ordinary people” picketed with Rev. Jesse Jackson when he co-founded Operation Breadbasket to fight hiring discrimination.
She created a Political Education class, in which thousands of people were trained and mobilized to champion campaigns committed to equality for all. Alice Tregay demonstrated what a passionate individual can accomplish in a life that was far from ordinary.
Donaldson, who manages the African American Museum of Iowa’s educational resources and develops the museum’s public programs to support the museum’s mission to preserve, exhibit, and teach the African American heritage of Iowa, will facilitate a discussion following the movie.
The documentary is 56 minutes, followed by the opportunity to talk about our community and the coming elections; and our role in determining our future through voting and taking an interest in the decisions that our elected officials make.
This event will be in Meeting Room B at the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553 Ext. 132.
