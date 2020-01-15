A staple of the southwest Iowa music community has died.
Sean Lidgett, musician and owner of Lidgett Music, passed away Sunday. He was 51.
A post on Lidgett Music's Facebook page indicated Lidgett had fought a "long battle with a chronic illness."
Lidgett Music, 150 W. Broadway, is one of the longest standing businesses in the historic 100 Block. Founded in 1988 with a small inventory, Lidgett Music offered customers a wide variety of styles from the most famous names in guitar manufacturing. The store was known nationwide for its inventory -- and its owner.
In an 2010 interview with The Daily Nonpareil, Lidgett said he grew the business to be become one of less than 30 Showcase Fender Guitar dealers nationwide.
Lidgett was born in Council Bluffs, on March 18, 1968, to Donald J. "Jim" and Norma J. Lidgett. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1986 and was the third generation in his family to serve in the military.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Lidgett; his siblings, Linda Primmer; Becky Jo Gudnason; Dr. James Lidgett; Scott Lidgett; Joseph Lidgett; his longtime and special friends, Stephanie Klement and Robert Schlautman; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private graveside service, at a later date. For the full obituary, click here.
— This story is developing.
