Toby McCunn of Red Oak who was found guilty of first-degree murder in August, is scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. today at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.
McCunn, 34, is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was charged with murder in the April 22 death of Josh Jordan, 33, in Shenandoah.
McCunn claimed Jordan’s death was an act of self-defense and did not testify.
During the trial, Dr. Dennis Klein, a medical examiner for the state, testified that Jordan suffered two gun wounds, both in the upper torso. One of the shots went through his chest and damaged his heart and left lung. Klein called that shot “fatal.”
The other shot was through the left shoulder.
