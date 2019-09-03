Connect with the culture of the Loess Hills during the monthly Living Loess Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21.
September’s featured partner is Sawmill Hollow Family Farm, who will host its annual Aronia Berry Festival. Come celebrate Iowa’s native superfruit, the aronia berry, and enjoy a day on the farm. Berry stomping, games, food, music and more are planned for this fun for the whole family event.
Join all of the tour’s partner businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month through October, to experience the culture of Iowa’s Loess Hills. Each of the partner businesses will be open, presenting a unique experience for guests. Past events have included tastings, guided hikes, art lessons, animal interactions and more.
The final tour event will be held at Iowana Farm and Harvest Studio on Oct. 19. For more information on the Living Loess tour, attractions or special events, go to the tour’s Facebook page at facebook.com/livingloess or online at livingloess.org.
