Dorothy L. (Beisner) Strohbehn, 90, of Council Bluffs died Sunday after battling a very rare form of melanoma.
She graduated from Iowa State University in 1951 with a degree in dietetics and nutrition. After graduating from Iowa State, she worked for a year in Chicago for the Infant Welfare Society until she married Dr. Arthur Strohbehn in June 1952.
After her children were born, Strohbehn was a devoted stay-at-home mother and wife who, among other things, was a Girl Scout leader, served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts for several years, served as president of the PTA for several years and, in the late 1960s, served as an editor of the elementary school newspaper for a couple of years. Most of her time and energy was focused on her children while they were growing up.
As her children got older, Strohbehn played a critical role in helping her husband establish and build the Strohbehn Veterinary Clinic, which remains a “vibrant and thriving” business today, almost 65 years later, her family said.
During that same period, she also belonged to various book clubs, was president of the American Association of University Women and became active in the Republican Party and the local political scene. In the late 1960s, the governor of Iowa appointed Strohbehn to the Iowa Crime Commission — a post that ignited an interest in public service.
Her political activity and desire to serve the public ultimately led to her seek election to the Council Bluffs City Council, a post she held for 12 years, from 1972 to 1984. In 1974, she become the first — and, as of now, only — female mayor of Council Bluffs.
While mayor and serving on the City Council, her family said she focused on being nonpartisan and accomplishing things for all of her constituents. She was devoted to fiscal responsibility, making improvements to the city and providing a voice for all of her constituents.
Among other accomplishments, Strohbehn was involved in establishing the city’s first animal shelter, trying to preserve historic elementary school buildings and efficiently deploying scarce city resources for the benefit of the entire community.
Her family said that prior to retiring from public service, she was frequently asked — by constituents and politicians — to run for higher office. Although she was gratified by these requests, she always declined because she did not want to be away from her family for extended periods of time.
Throughout her life, Strohbehn embraced and celebrated education and knowledge and was devoted to her family.
She was married to the late Dr. Arthur M. Strohbehn for more than 50 years. Strohbehn was also preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Donald Beisner of Springfield, Missouri, and her son, Dr. Kim Strohbehn of Ellicott City, Maryland. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Jody Strohbehn of Council Bluffs and Karl Strohbehn of North Royalton, Ohio; her daughter, Dr. Jill Engelstad of Council Bluffs; her daughters-in-law, Dr. Barbara Lee of Council Bluffs and Rosa Strohbehn of Ellicott City, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Xochitl, Maria, Amber, Holly, Jasmine, Austin and Christopher; three grandchildren-in-law, Nick, Alisa and Kim; four great-grandchildren, Selena, Adaline, Ansel and Meadow; and her sister-in-law, Judy Beisner of Springfield, Missouri.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 9 a.m. at the Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. A memorial celebrating Strohbehn’s life will follow at the funeral home at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, she asked to shed light on — and, where possible, direct research funds to — the rare disease that claimed her life, melanoma.org/how-to-help/give; her son’s life, curesarcoma.org; and her husband’s life, the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, ipffoundation.org/donate; or to direct donations to education, another cause close to her heart, through the SW Iowa Educational Foundation for the Dorothy and Dr. Arthur Strohbehn Memorial.
