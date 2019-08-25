On Thursday evening, Preserve Council Bluffs will explore burgers, Broadway, carhops, and carefree summer evenings spent at the drive-in restaurants of Council Bluffs.
This latest session on the history of Council Bluffs will be held at the Council Bluffs Public Library beginning at 6:30 p.m.
From Christy Creme to Maid Rite to Ewalds, Tiner’s and Kings, the program endeavors to provide memories and burger history through photos and narratives. The talk will be presented by Dr. Richard Warner.
The program is free to members of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County, $5 admission fee for non-members.
Because of library policy and to ensure sufficient seating guests are asked to pay admission in advance. This can be done by mailing a check to Patricia Murphy at 333 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503, in person at the Squirrel Cage Jail or RailsWest Museums during their open hours or online at TheHistoricalSociety.org.
To reserve a spot by phone, contact Murphy at 402-850-0822.
The September program will present a history of Lake Manawa and be held at the library at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
