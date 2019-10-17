Seven people were injured in a three-vehicle collision between a car, concrete truck and Southwest Iowa Planning Council transport vehicle Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 6 and Sunnydale Road.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m.
Preliminary investigations indicated that Bernard Morrison, 66, was driving the Southwest Iowa Planning Council vehicle from Atlantic. Morrison reportedly crossed the center line and struck the concrete truck driven by Luke Andrle, 40, a release from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said.
After colliding, the transport vehicle struck a 2017 Ford Fusion owned by Scott Peterson, 58.
Andrle and six transit vehicle passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
“At this point we’re focused on the condition of everyone involved, and we’re very thankful that it wasn’t worse than it was and we’re obviously very concerned about our drivers, passengers and the public at large,” said John McCurdy, executive director for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.