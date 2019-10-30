With snow freshly fallen and the weather getting colder, winter gear like coats, hats and boots will become more and more necessary to be outdoors.
The YMCA Healthy Living Center (formerly The Center) and New Visions Homeless Services in Council Bluffs are collecting these winter items for the homeless or food/financially insecure.
Both organizations began collecting winter supplies in October, and the drive will end Nov. 15.
Tuesday was the second pick up, which provided an estimated 50 coats and other supplies. The first pick up collected an estimated 100 coats.
Items requested include: new or gently used coats, gloves, scarves, hats, socks and boots.
“They don’t come in very far, but we see (people) coming in and dropping off coats. Anyone can come in and drop off a coat at any time,” said Donna McCubbin, YMCA ambassador.
Multiple items have been dropped off, although McCubbin said she has not seen any boots donated.
Donations containers are located through the first set of automatic doors and on the right wall at the YMCA, 714 S. Main St. in Council Bluffs.
“A lot of times when (homeless individuals) walk into our doors they walk in with only the clothes on their backs. With the weather so far, coats haven’t been needed, so this is perfect timing ... to make sure they stay warm,” said Brandy Wallar, volunteer and program director for New Visions Homeless Services.
Any winter clothing for men will go to one of the 130 men sheltered at the emergency men’s shelter. Winter clothing for women and children will go toward those in Mohm’s Place Meal program, according to Waller.
The above mentioned items can also be dropped off at New Visions Homeless Services at 1435 N. 15th St. in Council Bluffs.
A financial donation can be provided online at newvisionshs.org/donate. Anyone donating must specify those funds are for coats or winter gear, then it will be spent appropriately, Wallar said.
“We’re just thankful for the partnership we have with the community,” said Wallar. “We live in a generous community and want to make sure we are taking care of Council Bluffs homeless, the most vulnerable individuals and it’s hard to do if they don’t have a coat, a clean pair of socks or a warm meal.”
The winter clothing drive will close Nov. 15, with a Christmas toy drive starting soon after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.