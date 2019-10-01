SHENANDOAH — The Greater Shenandoah Historical Society invites the public to take a walk through history at their cemetery walk from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 307 E. Carter St. in Shenandoah. The walk will feature local actors portraying some of Shenandoah’s historical residents.
The cost is $5 and kids 12 and younger free. Becky Barr, coordinator of the walk, explained that the walk will be about an hour from start to finish. There will be six people the walk will focus on, each with a different story to tell. The walk will include stories about Earl May, Franklin and Bid Desh, Ruth “Eileene” Cook, Sam Whitehill, and John Godgel.
People are asked to check-in at the chapel so they can be put in tour groups. Organizers also ask that attendees not park close to the walk route.
For more information, check out the museum’s Facebook page: facebook.com/shenandoahhistoricalsociety.
There is still a need for volunteers, specifically photographers, to document the event. Those who are interested are asked to send the museum a message on Facebook or call Becky at 712-215-1862.
The location of the walk will change in the event of bad weather. Please follow the museum on Facebook for updates.
