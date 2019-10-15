Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputies were called to a Treynor home early Tuesday morning on reports of a fire and a possible home invasion.
The home invasion, the investigation found, didn't actually happen. An investigation indicated the caller had a mental health episode, and nothing was found to support the caller's statement that four people broke into the home.
The incident began around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Heesch Avenue in Treynor. The caller told a 911 dispatcher that four people had broken into the home and that two invaders were shot and injured, a press release from the sheriff's office stated. The caller had started a fire to keep the other intruders away.
Deputies arrived at the scene at 2:33 a.m. and saw smoke from the garage, the release said. They opened the overhead door, which allowed the caller to exit the building and be treated for smoke inhalation.
Three family members were at the residence when the 911 call was made, and stated they did not hear or see anyone else in the house or garage. There was no evidence that anyone had been shot, the release said.
There is an ongoing investigation with no current suspects and no on-going threat to the public, the release said.
