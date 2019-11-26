Authorities and a family member have released the name of a second Lewis Central High School student killed in a vehicle crash on Friday.
Michael Bent, 17, died in an afternoon crash at Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the name on Monday evening and Bent’s mother posted about her son on Facebook.
“11-22-2019 started out like any normal day, a hug, a kiss and the words ‘Have a great day, I love you, be safe.’ Little did I know those would be the last words I ever got to say to you, as our worst nightmare was about to become a reality. I keep trying to wake up, I keep staring at the door waiting for you to come home. My sweet baby boy,” Autumn Bent posted to Facebook. “I don’t know what we are going to do without you.”
The sheriff’s office said it is awaiting autopsy results but is able to confirm that Bent was the second occupant of the vehicle.
Floyd Quick, 17, also died in the crash.
Friends left flowers and candles at the school Saturday, and many gathered around the bell in front of the school Sunday in a student-organized vigil, Superintendent Eric Knost said.
“We heard about 10 or so students were going to gather,” he said. “It turned out more like 100 showed up. It was not something we had planned, but we let the kids gather — and there were some staff there, as well.”
“It went very well,” said Lewis Central High School Principal Joel Beyenhof. “Students shared comments about both students that had passed.”
On Monday, students wore ribbons, and teachers set aside time during advisory period for conversation and remembrance, Knost said.
“They talked a little bit about the tragedy and tried to move on and have a normal school day,” he said.
Counselors were available at the school Monday, too.
“Overall, our staff is doing a tremendous job supporting students in this difficult time,” Beyenhof said. “In addition, students are doing an excellent job of supporting each other.”
Since one of the boys was known for wearing hoodies and the other was often seen in a stocking cap, students will be allowed to wear hoodies and/or stocking caps Tuesday — a suspension of the normal no-hats policy, Knost said. A program will be held Tuesday evening.
“It’s just kind of an opportunity for kids to gather and close out the week,” since there is no school on Wednesday, he said.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for Tuesday’s vigil, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the commons area at the high school, Beyenhof said. Glow sticks will be distributed to those who attend. A slide show about the two students will be shown, and poetry and memories will be shared.
In addition, donations will be collected, and the money will be split evenly between the two students’ families, he said.
The collision occurred in the area of the Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane intersection at 1:23 p.m. Friday, according to an earlier release from the sheriff’s office. They determined that an eastbound Ford F-350 driven by a 46-year-old Council Bluffs man collided with a westbound Honda CRV carrying the two students. It is not know which student was driving. Both vehicles ended up in the south ditch, and the Honda overturned.
The investigation found that speed was a factor and that a third vehicle was involved and failed to stop, the release stated. Deputies have obtained a general description of that vehicle through their investigation.
Sheriff Jeff Danker said the pickup truck driver told authorities he saw the Honda dropped off the shoulder and over-corrected into the truck’s path.
“It happened so fast, he couldn’t do anything,” Danker said.
Authorities believe the third vehicle was driven by an L.C. student. An investigation into the crash continues.
Danker expressed his condolences, “I feel for the families. It’s a tough thing to happen.”
In her post, Autumn Bent expressed sympathy for Quick’s family and her thanks to family, friends, neighbors and the community.
“I will never be able to thank everyone individually for the love and support that has been given to us over the last few days , but please know we do notice and we do love and appreciate ALL of you!” she wrote.
