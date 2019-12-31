170704_NWS_Manawa-Fireworks1_jshearer.jpg

Fireworks light up the sky and water during the annual Friends of Lake Manawa fireworks show on Saturday, July 1.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Fireworks sales are legal in Iowa from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.

In Council Bluffs, you can discharge fireworks until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. The approved ordinance requires residents to be 50 feet away from structures while shooting off fireworks.

The state law requires the December and January sales to be made at permanent structures.

In Carter Lake, you must be done by 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

