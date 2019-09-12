A 71-year-old man was transported to the hospital after authorities were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Sidney.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Darol Don Hankins, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and entered a ravine on the south side of the road at the intersection of Knox Road and Grandview Road around 8:30 a.m.
The vehicle came to rest 100 feet below the roadway in dense trees, partially in the waterway. The vehicle was not visible from the roadway.
Firefighters extracted Hankins from the vehicle and used a low-angle rope rescue to extract him from the ravine.
Hankins was transported to the Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Sidney Fire and Rescue and Hamburg Fire and Rescue assisted the Fremont Count Sheriff’s Office with the call.
