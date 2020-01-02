SIDNEY — Leaders in Sidney are working to recognize the historic value of the town water town, which has ties to the renown Sidney Rodeo.
City Engineer Steve Perry advised the Sidney City Council on Dec. 23 the current water tower has been deemed to have historical value in terms of its relationship to the rodeo. A historic and archaeological evaluation of the water tower had to be completed to comply with U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department Community Development Block Grant water project funding requirements, and the study determined the 1923 water tower had some historic significance.
That determination does not require restoration of the water tower, and the city was given five options for preservation of the water tower’s significance, at varying cost estimates.
The city could:
- Document and memorialize the tower at the county museum, at a cost of approximately $3,500-$5,500.
- Dismantle the tower and re-purpose small portions for display at the museum at an approximate cost of $42,000-$48,000.
- Deconstruct the tank and tower and reconstruct a shortened version of it at the city park, at a cost of approximately $85,000-$95,000.
- Leave the water tower in place and rehabilitate and stabilize it, at an approximate cost of $125,000-$140,000.
- Relocate the entire tower, rehabilitated, at a cost of over $300,000.
Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt said he talked with members of the Sidney Rodeo Board of Directors and they told him they didn’t have the money to save the old water tower and were happy with printed memories for history. City council members discussed the options and agreed it was too costly to save the tower or pieces of it, approving the option to memorialize it in print at the museum.
