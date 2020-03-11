Brent Siegrist announced Tuesday he will seek the seat in the Iowa House of Representatives currently held by Republican Mary Ann Hanusa.
Hanusa announced Monday that after 10 years in the House, she has decided she will not seek a sixth term. Hanusa currently represents the 16th District, which includes eastern and southern areas of Council Bluffs.
“This is a race about getting things done, working to help bring positive change to Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa,” said Siegrist, a Republican. “I care about this community, and I have a proven record of being an effective advocate for it. I’m running because I want to help make lives better and to be involved in the process.”
Siegrist was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1984 and served until 2002. His last 10 years in the House were in leadership positions, split between serving as majority leader or speaker of the House.
Siegrist, who taught school for 18 years, was named executive director of the Iowa Area Education Agency in 2003 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2018.
He currently serves as a lobbyist representing the City of Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Community School District, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Western Community College and Pottawattamie County. He also serves as president of the IWCC Board of Directors.
Siegrist said areas of particular interest to him are the workforce crisis and economic development, educational issues and quality of life issues, including water quality and recreational needs.
“I’ve built my entire public service career on building consensus to get things accomplished,” he said. “Having served in the House for 18 years, the last 10 years in leadership positions, I know how to get things done.
“I decided I’m going to run, and I’m planning to win. What I want to focus on is the fact that my experience gives me the ability to immediately be an effective advocate for the community,” Siegrist said.
Democrat Jen Pellant has also announced she’s running for the seat. On Monday, Republican Jeff Jorgensen said he is “strongly considering” entering the race.
If multiple members of a party enter the race, a primary will be held on June 2, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The general election is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.