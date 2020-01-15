Pottawattamie County Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a legislative representation agreement with Brent Siegrist Tuesday.
Siegrist, a former speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, will serve as a lobbyist for the county.
He will also represent the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Council Bluffs, the Council Bluffs Community School District and Iowa Western Community College in that capacity.
Supervisors, like the other four entities Siegrist will represent, agreed to pay $8,000 — the same as paid in 2019 — for the services.
This will be the second year that Siegrist has represented the five organizations.
