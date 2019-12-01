A woman wrote Goodfellows that she’s trying to start over after leaving an abusive relationship. Struggling to make ends meet, the woman is on disability and is raising three daughters, ages 5, 7 and 9.
The woman is hoping that Goodfellows will help her find some small gift items for her children and with a good family meal for Christmas.
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give families in need certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications, which are available at The Daily Nonpareil office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Application forms can also be downloaded from The Daily Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com. The application link can be found on the right side near the business stories, or go online to bit.ly/35nls79. No requests for assistance are taken by telephone.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
The deadline for submission of applications for assistance is Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
