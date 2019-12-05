A single mother from Council Bluffs wrote that her 14-year-old son just found out his father has cancer.
“I work full-time but make just enough to cover the bills,” she wrote. “I know his father isn’t going to be able to help this year, and I want as little stress as possible for him. Any help would be appreciated.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give needy families certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications, which are available at The Daily Nonpareil office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Application forms can also be downloaded from The Daily Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com. The application link can be found on the right side near the business stories, or go online to bit.ly/35nls79. No requests for assistance are taken by telephone.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS
The Cody family in memory of Dick and Doris Cody, Richard Cody, Jim and Erma Cody, and Bill and Anna Teager: $300
In loving memory of Louise Day and Betty Whittaker: $125
Bethany Presbyterian Women’s group: $75.00
Anonymous: $40
In honor of Helen Bakers’ 101st birthday from great grandchildren Peyton, Isabella, and Jett: $25
Richard and Rena Philpot: $100
John and Kristina Sulentic: $100
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $765
Today’s donations: $765.00
Total amount raised to date: $1,530.00
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $1,025.10
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $23,974.90
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $38,970
