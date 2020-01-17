The City of Council Bluffs has declared a snow emergency parking ban for snow removal to go into effect at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.
The ban is applied to all streets designated as snow emergency routes by the City of Council Bluffs, according to the city.
The streets should be marked by a sign.
A list can be found here.
During the parking ban, vehicles are subject to a fine and/or towing at the owner's expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.