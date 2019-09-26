Micah House announced Wednesday it was among 40 organizations nationwide that won a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant after a nine-day “sprint” to get as many votes as possible.
Nominated by State Farm agent Tyler Peschong in Omaha, the Micah House became a finalist in the contest’s top 200 in August. The hurdle to get into the top 40 finalists started Aug. 23 and lasted nine days. After more than four million votes cast, the final results of the entire Neighborhood Assist campaign were released Wednesday.
“We launched a massive social media campaign. Because of the generosity of people donating their time to something like this, Micah House won,” Peschong said. “That amount of money is so crucial in impacting lives and providing hope for people who need it.”
Micah House’s mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment with support services for families and individuals experiencing the crisis of homelessness. With the addition of its second floor women’s shelter and on-site health clinic managed by AllCare Health Center, homeless individuals and families have access to healthcare and a place to call home.
“A rising tide lifts all boats. At Micah House, clients can address root issues that perpetuate homelessness and choose to forge a new path,” Micah House stated in its Neighborhood Assist entry.
Surpassing the top 200 finalists was a hurdle, but Peschong said the impact the money will have and the change in trajectory of a life is what drove them, that the final nine-day stretch was actually a sprint.
On Aug. 15, Peschong’s office brought the campaign into the streets at the Summer Concert Series in Village Pointe, Omaha, to attract more voters. A normally scheduled marketing opportunity for the agency turned into a nonprofit night for the Micah House.
“We didn’t talk about insurance. We set out laptops and asked people to vote instead,” Peschong said. “It was worth every moment.”
“We are grateful to carry on the mission and vision of Larry and Marianne Knotek. When they founded Micah House in 1986, they weren’t looking to be heroes, they were looking to solve a problem,” the Micah House stated in a Facebook post Aug. 23 promoting the ballot on its last day.
State Farm’s initial email introducing the Neighborhood of Good initiative was sent to more than 19,000 agents across the United States, Peschong said.
“Like anything in State Farm, what we do with that email is up to us,” Peschong said. “Our mission was to use the platform to impact our community and it was a natural fit for us. I’ve seen the work (Micah House) does and I believe in their mission, so we reached out to them.”
The Micah House will continually follow its vision to help and end homelessness by restoring hope to families and individuals, as stated in its entry.
The massive social media campaign asking people to vote for the Micah House likely required hours of connecting with people online and in-person, but Peschong said it is part of the good you can see in people.
“If we continue to seek out and find the good in people, things like this are going to continue to happen. These things will become the norm,” he said.
Two other Iowa nonprofits were voted into the top 40 and won $25,000: House of Hope Boost Program in Waterloo and Personal Finances that Bless You, Not Stress You from the Center for Financial Education in rural northwest Iowa.
