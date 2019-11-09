Kikyo is a fiesty player who loves to chase cat bells. When she’s picked up, she’ll just cling to you. If your “favorite feline” needs a playmate, Kikyo will be “purrfect” for your family.
Archie is an adorable 2-year-old Tabby cat who gets along great with other cats. In fact, he loves kittens. He loves to cuddle with people and does great with children.
Fran is a beautiful lady cat who gave birth to a darling litter of kittens when she lived on a farm. She was an excellent mother to her little darlings. They are now ready for their furever homes. Fran is a wonderful mom cat who just, at a year old, is small enough to be a kitten herself.
Christmas is coming! Please draw a big red circle around Dec. 14. That’s the big day that you’ll be able to make a large dent on your Christmas shopping list.
Our annual holiday celebration will, once again be held at American Legion Post 2, 716 S. Fourth St. in Council Bluffs. After this fun event we’ll have a raffle, a silent auction and a split the pot drawing.
Aldo there will be lots of chili, cheese dogs and lots of yummy desserts. Suggested donations are $10 for adults, $7 for Legion members and $5 for children.
If you would like to donate something for the auction, contact SOLAS at 402-968-0822 or 402-676-1000.
