Clementine is a great house cat. She’s about 3 years old and being a lap cat would be on her Top 5 list of things to be.
One of the amusing things that she does when she wants attention is to flop upside down in front of her foster Mom when she’s walking. She gets along with other cats as long as they aren’t bullies.
Winston is a super sweet, very affectionate boy. He takes a few days to adjust to his new surroundings, but after he gets comfortable, he will be your best friend! One of his favorite activities is chasing a laser pointer and taking showers with his foster family.
Maddie is a purrfect combination of color. She is a brown tabby with bright red highlights, a bright white face and a bright red “M” right in the center of her smiling face.
Since this is Labor Day weekend, Support Our Local Animal Shelter volunteers will not be at either PetSmart or PetCo this Saturday afternoon!
Please have a safe and happy weekend!
