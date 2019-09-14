Our adorable SOLAS foster kittens are everywhere! If you would be interested in becoming a SOLAS foster parent, we will provide you with everything that you will need — except for the tender loving care that you will, of course, provide.
Our featured kittens this week are 4-month-old little sibling darlings.
Muffin is a very curious and playful kitten. When he discovers anything new, he’s anxious to learn all that he can about what it does. Muffin loves everybody including smaller children.
Cheeto is the cuddler of the family. He loves chasing the fascinating laser — or any other cat toy until he’s all tuckered out. Cheeto loves people of all shapes and sizes — especially if there is an soft empty lap to curl up on
Chester loves to be with you — all the time. He doesn’t care if you’re working on your computer — or simply trying to read a good book. Chester is a fun loving fellow who loves everybody.
If you’re interested in adopting one of our little darlings — or have any questions regarding becoming a SOLAS foster parent or foster family, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
