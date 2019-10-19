The colorful time of the year has finally arrived. The cats and kittens are enjoying watching all the pretty leaves falling from the trees.
LeeLou is an adorable 7-year-old Tortoiseshell lap cat who wants to be continually petted while she’s lying on your lap. Even at age 7, she’s still very active and enjoys playing with a catnip mouse toy and also a moving piece of string while her foster mom is working. LeeLou’s favorite thing to do is to climb all over her foster mom like she’s a jungle gym.
Sonja was born on June 4 while her mom was in our SOLAS foster care program. She’s a bit skittish and stressed with her new surroundings and activities, but once she realizes that she’s safe and loved with her new family, she’s fine. A patient and kind person will be rewarded with Sonja’s affection and companionship.
She was adopted and returned to SOLAS because their family could no longer take care of her. Sonja gets along with other cats. She’s also lived very comfortably with a well mannered dog and older children. She’ll fit into your “family circle” purrfectly.
Sundance, a stunning red tabby and his brother, Cassidy, a cute brown tabby were ornery little 5-month-old “darlings” when they came into SOLAS foster care. Since their arrival, they’ve been socialized into cute, fun loving little darlings. They won’t have to be adopted together. However, it’s always a good idea to not split up siblings. These little guys enjoy making plans and playing imaginary games together. Cassidy is the “thinker” of the two stray outlaws. He lets Sundance go first and observes what happens. They become more sociable every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.