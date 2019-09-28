Welcome to beautiful autumn! The leaves are starting to turn and the cats and dogs can sense the difference in the outside air.
Pinot is a delightful little lady cat who was found outside as an apparent homeless and very pregnant mother-to-be. She became part of SOLAS Rescue and within 24 hours she became the mother to five beautiful baby kittens.
They are now ready to be adopted to loving families. Pinot has been spayed and is anxious to move to her "purrmanent" furever inside home. She is a real sweetheart who has just enough "sassafras'' to be amusing! She's a slightly finicky feline who has done well in her current foster home with kittens and other docile cats. However, we're unsure how she is around canines.
Ginger and his friend, Lord Gray, recently lost their human companion who passed away. Since there was no one in the family to take them, they were surrendered to SOLAS.
Ginger is a stunning 9-year-old gentleman who is a peaceful and well-mannered fellow who would probably be more content in a quieter home. He and Lord Gray, a terrific easy going cat are pals who will be content in their own safe and and loving "furever" home.
Marble is a beautiful Classic Torbie! She has unique "target" markings on both sides of her body. Marble has been spayed, wormed and is current on shots, has been treated with Revolution for ear mites and is also microchipped. Marble is a sweet little lady cat who is also very playful and loving.
Save the date: Our SOLAS annual chili feed fundraiser will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post No. 2 at 716 S. Fourth St. in Council Bluffs. We hope to see you there.
If you have some items that you would like to donate for our silent auction, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
