Merry Christmas. The most wonderful time of the year has arrived. Please remember to keep your pets safe.
While boxes can be fun to hide in for cats, please make sure that there is no ribbon that could cause choking for your cats.
Prancer was very scared and timid when he first came to SOLAS with his siblings, Dancer and Comet.
Prancer is a lover to people and other animals who will be available for adoption in just a few weeks along with his siblings, Dancer and Comet.
Kingsley is a handsome young fellow who came to SOLAS with his sister when he was just a baby. They were found as strays and were covered in fleas and dirt and almost hairless. He is a lover to people and other animals and will comfort them if they are not feeling well.
Kingsley does have the Rhinovirus (kitty cold) which is accompanied by constant watering of the eyes, but that doesn’t seem to slow him down. He loves “meowjuana.”
