Have you been looking for that “purrfect” cat and just haven’t found her yet? Well today is your lucky day! Agnes is looking for you too! She’s a beautiful 3-year-old brown tabby who could possibly have some Lynx or Siamese mix in her family tree.
Agnes loves to be brushed plus she has an easy going “purrsonality” and she loves people. Her favorite place to be is right next to her foster mom.
Agnes does have a couple of health issues that don’t affect her quality of life. She has a slight heart murmur and she is FIV positive. Agnes aspires to be the “only cat” child in your life so she doesn’t have to share your undivided attention.
Caramel is a 5-year-old bright red tabby cat who has been with SOLAS Rescue the longest. He’s been waiting for 2.5 years for just the right person to find him. He’s a big handsome guy who prefers to lounge in a nice quiet place in your home. Carmel gets along great with other cats and he doesn’t mind dogs.
Sasha was found as a stray in a small town that doesn’t have an animal shelter. She is a beautiful 1-year-old brown tabby who is a little timid around people. Because of this, we recommend that she goes to a family with children over eight or if younger that they are experienced and patient with cats. Sasha is not normally a snuggler — but she does enjoy being petted and held occasionally.
