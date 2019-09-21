Aurora is all decked out in a uniquely designed suit of brown and red tabby stripes. She’s very friendly and will come to welcome everyone who comes to visit her. Aurora is very gentle with children. She’s playful, calm and she just wants to be loved.
Lucky is a gorgeous 11-year-old red and white tabby cat who is truly young at heart. She gets along great with adults, but she needs to live in a home environment without children or other companion animals. She apparently enjoys being brushed, which is wonderful.
Ginger and his companion, Lord Grays, recently became orphans when their “people” passed away. Unfortunately, other family members were unable to take them and they were surrendered to SOLAS. They are good friends, but they’ll each be content with their new loving family and home if they can’t be adopted together.
If you’re interested in adopting any of our featured cats, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
