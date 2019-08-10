Sugar, Eleven and Scarlet are ready and waiting for someone just like you. These darling girls are ready to become the newest addition to your feline “family circle!”
They were born on May 10, while in foster care. They love playing together and exploring their new environment. And, of course, snuggling in for a much needed “kitten nap.”
Have you been looking for an easy going, 2- to 3-year-old “Tuxedo Cat”? If so, we have the “purrfect” cat for you! Agnes is a two- to three-years-old beautiful feline who truly loves people.
Agnes is calm and she really loves her people and food. She hopes that you will fall in love with her “purrsonality” and be willing to overlook her health issues. She’s been diagnosed with a heart murmur and is FIV positive. Her foster mom would be happy to explain what these diagnoses mean for Agnes’ future.
Just a little reminder: Never, ever leave your cats or dogs alone in a parked car. By the time that you return, your beloved companion very easily be dead from the heat. Unfortunately, this happens to way too many cats and dogs. If you love them, please keep them safe and alive.
