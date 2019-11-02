Moo can be easily described as an adorable feline who is “black on the top and white underneath with bright green eyes. She came to SOLAS as an “owner surrender.”
Moo was very shy at first but is warming up to kind and gentle people. Her favorite other cats to be around are one’s who share her type of “purrsonality.” Moo loves human companionship — including children — if they are gentle. She’s very affectionate when she overcomes her fear of anything new.
Happy acquired her name because of her sweet loving disposition. When you adopt this adorable two year old, you can always change her name to whatever you prefer and she’ll respond to the tone of your voice.
However, we don’t feel that you’ll come up with anything more fitting for her. Happy was brought to MHS as a stray mother cat with kittens. She then became a member of our SOLAS Rescue.
Actually, she still looks and acts like a diluted tabby kitten herself. She’s raised her children and is now ready for a “purrmanent” home of her own.
It’s time for a party.
SOLAS would like to invite you to our annual Holiday Celebration.
It will be Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 2, 716 S. Fourth St. in Council Bluffs. We will have a raffle, a silent auction and a split-the-pot drawing.
Also — there will be plenty of yummy chili, other soup, chili cheese dogs and lots of desserts.
Suggested donations are $10 for adults, $7 for Legion members and $5 for children.
If you would like to donate an item or two or three, please contact SOLAS at either 402-968-0822 or 712-323-8996.
