This morning, construction crews will open the Interstate 80 westbound Express ramp to I-29 northbound. This will allow travelers on I-80 westbound not stopping in Council Bluffs to use I-80 westbound Express lanes if they are traveling to I-29 northbound.
Also beginning today at 6 a.m., businesses and travelers near the South Expressway need to be aware that access to eastbound I-80 and I-29 southbound from South Expressway will be closed until late fall 2019.
Drivers can access I-80 eastbound and I-29 southbound via 24th Street, Madison Avenue or U.S. Highway 275/Iowa 92.
