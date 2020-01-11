Several overnight closures of the South Expressway have been announced to facilitate demolition of the Interstate 80/29 bridge over the expressway as part of the Council Bluffs interstate system improvement program.
All of the closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.
The northbound lanes of South Expressway between 30th Avenue and the I-29 northbound ramps will be closed overnight: Sunday; Monday; Tuesday; and on Jan. 21-23.
The southbound lanes of South Expressway between the I-29 northbound ramps and 30th Avenue will be closed overnight: Wednesday and Thursday; and on Jan. 28-30.
The DOT cautions drivers to please slow down and follow detour signs. They should also check 511ia.org for real time traffic alerts.
— Jon Leu
